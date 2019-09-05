Charles "Chuck" Fenolio, III

MUNSTER, IN - Charles "Chuck" Fenolio III, age 71, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 after a fall down the stairs the week before.

Chuck was born on June 25, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the first of six children.

He is survived by his wife Diane (Leverenz) Fenolio; four children, Charles Fenolio IV and wife Tatiana, Jason Fenolio and wife Tara, Kimberly Fenolio, Jeremy Fenolio and wife Shelly; five siblings Ronald Fenolio and wife Irene, Katherine (Fenolio) Stockton, Stephen Fenolio and wife Tammy, Lisa Fenolio, Jacqueline Fenolio; ten grandchildren, Jacob, Alyssa, Anna, Karina, Isabelle, Aaron, Ethan, Kyra, Caleb, and Kole; other loved ones and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Fenolio, Jr. and Claire Fenolio (Turrietta).

The visitation and service will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with service at 6:00 p.m. See more at fagenmiller.com.