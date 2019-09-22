Charles Glenn Reese, Sr.

NORTHWEST, IN - Charles Reese "Charlie" age 91, a longtime resident of Northwest Indiana, Passed into Glory, in his beautiful Mountain home in Pennsylvania on May 15, 2019. He was buried at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, with full military honors.

Survived by his wife, Tammy; son, Charles Jr.; daughter, Paula Pascale (Luke); daughter Glenda Bean (Pat); daughter, Tonia Stevens; daughter, Ali McCarthy (Dan); and son, Chuck Shaffer. Charles had eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Ryan Reese Garin in 2018.

Charles was a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was known as one of the most giving men that anyone had met. After his military service, Charles worked in the coal mines of Harlan Kentucky and moved to NW Indiana to work at Youngstown/LTV Steel where he became the head of maintenance, for 46 years. Many have said he was a mechanical genius.

A private memorial and celebration of his incredible life was held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 and officiated by his wonderful friend, Pastor James Williams. Many stood up and told stories of how Charles had led them to Christ, helped them or had been such a positive influence in their lives.

As Charlie would have wanted, in lieu of flowers or memorials, please be a blessing to someone in need, doing so, you will honor him. To Contact the family, Paula Pascale, weezcom1/@aol.com.