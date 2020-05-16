Charles Grider Streetman, Jr, "Chuck" Charles Grider Streetman, Jr, "Chuck" was known for his big smile, hearty laugh, and loving heart that gave out on May 13, 2020. He was born September 2, 1946 in Lake Station, Indiana, and grew up in a loving family. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Grider Streetman, Sr., his mother, Rosalie Streetman, and younger brother, Jeff Streetman. His sister, Gloria Mockaitis and brother-in-law Don Mockaitis survive. He graduated from East Gary Edison High School and Ball State University. Chuck received numerous honors in his life. Football opened many doors for him at Ball State, semi-professionally, and then signing with the Detroit Lions. He taught advanced biology for many years at North Montgomery High School and was honored as North Montgomery Teacher of the Year in 1999. He was inducted into East Gary Edison High School Hall of Fame, Ball State University Hall of Fame as an individual in 1993 and then in 2013 as part of an undefeated team that made Ball State's first bowl appearance. Chuck was also inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and the Indiana Wrestling Hall of Fame. He served many years as an official at the Indiana State Wrestling tournaments. Chuck coached football at Delta High School, Muncie Southside, and North Montgomery High School. He also worked as the athletic director at Southmont High School and a defensive coach at Wabash College. Despite all the awards he received, he took the greatest pride in the impact that he had on young people. Many in Montgomery County were lucky enough to call him their teacher, their coach, and their friend. Chuck became a father later in life and cherished that role. He humbly taught his children by example every day how to be a person of integrity and to make a difference in this world. He is survived by Robert (Kristy), Jonathan, and Chase, who will forever carry the honor and legacy of being Chuck Streetman's children. His first grandchild, Bryn Streetman, came along at the perfect time to light up his final days. He is also survived by his loving wife Susan who was blessed to be his partner. He was welcomed into the Snow family with open arms in 1991 and will be forever missed by family, colleagues, and friends. Chuck was honored privately by his family who take great comfort in knowing that his was a life well-lived. He was a shining example of how we are supposed to treat each other: help whenever you can, love and laugh deeply, and always show respect. If you were lucky enough to have known Chuck, the family would be so grateful if you would take the time to write down a memory, a story, or your thoughts about him to share with them. Those can be mailed to PO Box 267, Crawfordsville IN 47933.



