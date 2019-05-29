Charles J. Frenzel

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. Frenzel.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
2447 Putnam St
Lake Station, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles J. Frenzel

LAKE STATION, IN - Charles J. Frenzel, age 79 of Lake Station, passed away on May 25, 2019 with family by his side. He was a member of Midwest Operating Engineers Local 150 for over 50 years. Charlie was a Coast Guard veteran, active in Boy Scouts in his early years. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing. Charlie loved his dog Molly. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; siblings: George, MaryAnn, and Janis; his beloved dog, Rex. He is survived by his sons: Michael, Charles (Judy), Christopher (Tammy) Frenzel; daughters: Marsha Hoernig, Melinda Valentine, Michele (Carl) Hasselgren, Patricia (Mike) Bickham; step-children: Dennis, Lenny, Diane, Barb, Nancy, Jackie; sister, Barbara (John) Fast; sister-in-law, Jackie Frenzel; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St, Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St, Lake Station, IN. Entombment at St. John/St. Joe Cemetery, 1547 167th St., Hammond. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on May 29, 2019
bullet U.S. Coast Guard
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.