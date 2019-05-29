Charles J. Frenzel

LAKE STATION, IN - Charles J. Frenzel, age 79 of Lake Station, passed away on May 25, 2019 with family by his side. He was a member of Midwest Operating Engineers Local 150 for over 50 years. Charlie was a Coast Guard veteran, active in Boy Scouts in his early years. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing. Charlie loved his dog Molly. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; siblings: George, MaryAnn, and Janis; his beloved dog, Rex. He is survived by his sons: Michael, Charles (Judy), Christopher (Tammy) Frenzel; daughters: Marsha Hoernig, Melinda Valentine, Michele (Carl) Hasselgren, Patricia (Mike) Bickham; step-children: Dennis, Lenny, Diane, Barb, Nancy, Jackie; sister, Barbara (John) Fast; sister-in-law, Jackie Frenzel; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, May 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St, Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St, Lake Station, IN. Entombment at St. John/St. Joe Cemetery, 1547 167th St., Hammond. www.burnsfuneral.com