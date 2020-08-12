Charles Jordan Kingsbury

VALPARAISO, IN - Charles Jordan Kinsbury, 97 of Valparaiso, a retired journalist and combat veteran of World War II, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born November 23, 1922, on a farm near Kasson, MN, the son of Ralph and Gladys (Johnson) Kingsbury. The family moved to Iowa in 1930 where Charles graduated from a one-room country school. After the family moved again to a farm in Illinois in 1937, Charles graduated from high school twice, first from a three-year school at Kings, IL, and his senior year from Stillman Valley High, IL.

In 1943, Charles entered the US Navy and after attending fire control school was assigned to the battleship USS Mississippi. He earned six battle stars for action in the Western Pacific and was involved in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the biggest sea battle in history and also the battle of Surigao Strait, the last battle involving battleship against battleship. His ship also fired more steel at the enemy than any ship in history. The Mississippi was present in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945 at the signing of the peace treaty with Japan. After his discharge from the Navy in 1946, Charles operated his own farm for two years before enrolling at Cornell College where he received a degree in 1951. He earned his master's degree in journalism from Columbia University in 1955.

Following graduation from Cornell, Charles entered journalism and worked on newspapers in five Midwest states. In 1958 he joined the Gary Post-Tribune and was the paper's first reporter to man a news bureau opened in Porter County in March 1959. He became bureau chief in 1967, a position he held until his retirement at the end of 1985. During his long career, he covered news conferences of many of the nation's leaders, including: President Richard Nixon, Robert Kennedy, Barry Goldwater, Nelson Rockefeller, and many more. He was a member of the American Legion Post 94, VFW Post 988, and The Eagles.

In 1956, he married Mary Jean Kittler, who preceded him in death in 2011, after 55 years of marriage. He is survived by their sons: Kyle and Shannon Kingsbury of Valparaiso; granddaughters: Katelyn Kingsbury and Jennifer Wright; and sisters: Berneta and Ruth Ann. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters: Latola, and Marie; 3 brothers: Ralph, James, and Bernard; and grandson, Brian Kingsbury.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 94 or VFW Post 988.