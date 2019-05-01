Charles Joseph Perkins

HAMMOND, IN - Charles Joseph Perkins, lifelong resident of Hammond, has passed on into our Lords loving arms. Survived by his loving wife of 29 years SusAnne (nee Zolmer), mother Pearl, sisters Sherry (late Nick Gasparovic) and Lynda (Dean Leonakis), brothers Bill (Linda), John (Christine), Jim (Ruth) and Nick. Many loving nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth and brother-in-law Nick.

Charlie was a proud Navy Veteran, graduate and part time Welding Instructor at IVY Tech in Gary. Former employee of Thrall Car, South Shore Line (NICTD) and Bolzoni Auramo.

Charlie was always ready with a joke to tell and lit up the room with his charm and wit wherever he went. He was an aficionado of old and new songs and movies. Charlie was an avid Cub and Greenbay Packer fan, he loved fishing, camping, car shows, music–especially the Rolling Stones, traveling, music concerts, but most of all, he loved being home with his beloved four legged fur babies. To know Charlie, is to love him.He will truly be missed beyond words, but will be forever in our hearts.

His memorial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019. There will be visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, IN.

Memorial contributions made in Charlie's memory can be made to the ASPCA.