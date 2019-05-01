Charles Joseph Perkins

Guest Book
  • "We were so sorry to hear of your loss. Please let us know..."
    - The Spiritual Care Dept. Franciscan Health
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Dyer, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
Dyer, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Joseph Perkins

HAMMOND, IN - Charles Joseph Perkins, lifelong resident of Hammond, has passed on into our Lords loving arms. Survived by his loving wife of 29 years SusAnne (nee Zolmer), mother Pearl, sisters Sherry (late Nick Gasparovic) and Lynda (Dean Leonakis), brothers Bill (Linda), John (Christine), Jim (Ruth) and Nick. Many loving nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth and brother-in-law Nick.

Charlie was a proud Navy Veteran, graduate and part time Welding Instructor at IVY Tech in Gary. Former employee of Thrall Car, South Shore Line (NICTD) and Bolzoni Auramo.

Charlie was always ready with a joke to tell and lit up the room with his charm and wit wherever he went. He was an aficionado of old and new songs and movies. Charlie was an avid Cub and Greenbay Packer fan, he loved fishing, camping, car shows, music–especially the Rolling Stones, traveling, music concerts, but most of all, he loved being home with his beloved four legged fur babies. To know Charlie, is to love him.He will truly be missed beyond words, but will be forever in our hearts.

His memorial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019. There will be visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, IN.

Memorial contributions made in Charlie's memory can be made to the ASPCA. Please visit www.burnskish.com


logo
Published in The Times on May 1, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.