Charles Kenneth Whitted

CROWN POINT, IN - Charles Kenneth Whitted, age 94, died on December 24, 2019. Born on May 29, 1925, he lived in Huntington, IN with parents, Walter and Katherine Whitted and sister Carol. He went on to serve his country as a pilot in the United States Navy. After his service, he graduated from Valparaiso University with a Juris Doctor Degree and began to practice law. As an influential partner with Whitted and Buoscio law firm of Merrillville, he successfully defended the interests of many people and corporations throughout Northwest Indiana. He was a lifetime member of the Indiana State Bar Association and the Indiana Bar Foundation. He was active in the Rotary Club, Scottish Rite Freemasons, Hobart Elks Lodge, American Legion Post 54, and Shriners International. After his retirement, he and Jayne lived in Arizona before returning to Indiana to be with family.

He is preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Atola Jayne and his daughter, Polly J. Rushmore. He is survived by son, Charles K. "Chuck" Whitted Jr., son-in-law Kim Rushmore; five grandchildren: Gwendolyn (Kevin), John (Erika), Hannah (Paul), Benjamin (Rachael), Elizabeth and many great-grandchildren.

Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Private interment at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago . www.burnsfuneral.com