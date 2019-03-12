Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles L. Guess.

Charles L. Guess

VALPARAISO, IN - Charles L. Guess, 70, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born September 6, 1948 in Detroit, MI to John and Blanche (Butler) Guess, graduated from Allen Park High School and served proudly with the U.S. Air Force. Charles had owned and operated Guess Freightways in Hobart since 1986. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.

On June 14, 1969 he married Diane House who survives along with their daughters, Kristen (Samuel) Brandt and Rebecca Guess of Valparaiso and grandsons, Drake andDrew Brandt. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James R. Guess.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 16th at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with cremation to follow at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to nationalparks.org or Gloria Dei Hispanic Mission.