Charles L. Martin

DeMOTTE, IN - Charles L. Martin, age 79, of DeMotte, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born in Paducah, KY on August 31, 1939 to the late Charles and Helen Martin. Charles retired from Ford Motor Company. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and loved listening to Bluegrass music. He was also an avid Cubs and Raiders fan.

Charles is survived by his daughters, Janel (Mike) Bridges, Diane (Kenneth) Kalicky; son, Paul (Kris) Martin; grandchildren, Michael, Derek, Tyler, Samantha, Sarah, Alyssa, Brittney; and former wife, Jean Martin.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be prior to the service on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.