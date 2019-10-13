Charles L. McIntire (1946 - 2019)
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Obituary
Charles L. McIntire

KOUTS, IN - Charles L. McIntire, 73 of Kouts, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born February 27, 1946 in Gary, IN to Charles L. and Mary (Gustoff) McIntire, Sr. Chuck was a 1964 graduate of Hobart High School and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He had worked for 37 years as a collection/distribution manager for the City of Valparaiso Utilities. Chuck loved the outdoors; he enjoyed boating and was an avid fisherman.

On November 7, 2000 Chuck married best friend and love of his life, Susan who survives along with his daughter, Laura (Stoney) Thompson; step sons, Dan (Shanon) Mekola and Chris (Niki) Mekola; grandchildren: Nick (Holly), Gracie, Ashley (Artie), Jaxton, Damian, Caleb, Meggan, Ryan, and Catie; sister, Sue (Steve) Cary; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dave; and granddaughter, Madison.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Tuesday, October 15th at 11:00 AM. Cremation will follow with an interment of ashes at Graceland Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the .
Published in The Times on Oct. 13, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
