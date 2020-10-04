1/
Charles L. "Chuck" Whelan
1951 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" L. Whelan

VALPARAISO, IN - Charles "Chuck" L. Whelan, age 69, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020. He was born on January 11, 1951 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Charles A. and Dorothy (nee Threadway) Whelan. He married the love of his life, Ruth Mason on April 13, 1974 in Hobart, IN. Charles was a longtime resident of Northwest Indiana and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Bethlehem Steel as a Crane Operator and was a member of Deep River Church of Christ. He was a loving man who loved to talk and never met a stranger. Chuck was an avid Raiders, Nascar and Cubs fan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Ruth Whelan; three sons, Sean (Debbie) Whelan, Scott (Amy) Witham, Kirt Witham; six grandchildren, Stefen, Macey, Sydney, Evan, Brionna and Logan; sister, Karen (John) Novina, numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Scott and Mason Witham, and his parents Charles and Dorothy Whelan.

In lieu of flowers donations to Chuck's family would be appreciated.

A celebration of Chuck's life will be held on October 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon, at the American Legion Post 502, 429 W 750 N, South Haven. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

7 entries
September 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss : your in my thoughts an prayers
Loy Stanley
September 29, 2020
Uncle Chuck was one of a kind, God fearing, and truly an inspiration to our family! You will be missed! Much love to my family!
Bobby & Sharie Davis
Family
September 29, 2020
I am going to miss you Uncle Chuck so much! You were a amazimf uncle to me. We will see each other again.
Christine Garner
Family
September 29, 2020
September 29, 2020
September 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Don & Tracy Lightfoot
Friend
September 29, 2020
Ruth, so sorry for your loss.
Nancy Johnson
Friend
