CRETE, IL - Charles Leman "Charlie" Sizemore of Crete, IL passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He is survived in death by his wife of almost 20 years Georgia (Scott) Sizemore and his three children: C. Christopher (Robin) Sizemore, Carrie Reed (Christopher), and Constance Mockaitis (Jeffrey), and six grandchildren: Connor and Cameron Reed, Delaney and Dylan Sizemore, and Paxton and Parker Jane Mockaitis. He is preceded in death by his first wife Bernadette (Kovach) Sizemore and his parents Charlie Sizemore and Helen (Knight) Sizemore Pollard.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at the funeral home at 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to: Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Charles was an educator in the Hammond school system torturing high school students with chemistry for over 40 years. He, along with his lifelong friends, still enjoys the record for the longest carpool in history. An adult-onset artist, Charlie was an award-winning painter of rural scenes depicting memories of his childhood in Kentucky and the beautiful quilts created by his mother. After losing his first wife, Bernadette, at a young age, he was brave enough to imagine a different life for himself and was rewarded with the love of his second wife, Gigi. Charlie also greatly enjoyed the relationship with his step-children Scott and Emily who appreciated his humor and wisdom.

He loved his family, his friends, golf, gin, Pink Floyd, the bluff in Michigan, and cheap cigars (hopefully in that order) and he will be missed by many.

