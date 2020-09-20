Charles Marsh

GRIFFITH, IN - Charles Marsh, 89, of Griffith, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He is survived by: beloved wife of 64 years Virginia, son Jeff "Blyth" Marsh, daughter Cindy Ring, and grandchildren Andrew, Brian, and Mark.

Private family services were held.

Charles was a member of St. James Church in Highland, He was a member of the Winamac Car Club. He was retired from Youngstown Sheet & Tube after 48 years and was a United States Army Veteran.

