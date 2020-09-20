1/
Charles Marsh
Charles Marsh

GRIFFITH, IN - Charles Marsh, 89, of Griffith, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He is survived by: beloved wife of 64 years Virginia, son Jeff "Blyth" Marsh, daughter Cindy Ring, and grandchildren Andrew, Brian, and Mark.

Private family services were held.

Charles was a member of St. James Church in Highland, He was a member of the Winamac Car Club. He was retired from Youngstown Sheet & Tube after 48 years and was a United States Army Veteran.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Dear Marsh family,
We were saddened to hear of Charles’ passing. He was such a warm, kind man. May he rest in eternal peace.
Michael and Joanne Kovacich
Friend
September 19, 2020
Sending condolences to the Marsh family.
Dave & Maureen Cloghessy
Friend
