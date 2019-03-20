Charles Meyer, Jr.

LIVINGSTON, LA - Charles Meyer, Jr., age 71, formerly of Livingston, LA, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was surrounded by his children and sister.

He is survived by his children: Nancy (Bill) Allen, Chip (Dawn) Meyer, and Ashley Meyer; sister: Judy Meyer; grandchildren: Tori, Marin, Marissa, and Nathan; aunt: Leora Meyer, and many cousins.

Chuck was born in Lima, OH on September 23, 1947. He graduated from T.F. South High School in Lansing, IL in 1965, and then from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for, and retired from, Nalco Chemical Company.

Chuck loved all sports and was a lifetime Cubs fan. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and reading. He took after his dad and could tell a good joke or story.

A Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church at 18420 Burnham Avenue in Lansing, IL. The Rev. David Price will officiate.