SCHERERVILLE, IN - Charles Michael Cullom, 78 of Schererville, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He is survived by his wiife, Beth Cullom; sons: Dave (Sherri) Cullom and Nicholas Cullom; daughters Samantha, and Amy (Dave Longoria); grandchildren Lilah and Scarlett; brother Bill (Marsha) Cullom; sisters Donna Little, Pat Streeter, Claudette (Tom) Hiler, and Mary Barker. Many nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by Parents Charles and Martha; Son, Michael, and Janet and Katy.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday August 25, 2019, at Avalon Manor Banquet Center, 3550 E. Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville, IN 46410.

Charles attended various high schools across the country before graduating in 1958 from Valley High, West Terre Haute, IN, and enlisted in the US Navy, serving from 1958-1961. Charles studied engineering at Purdue University. He was a sheet metal worker for Local 303 (Now Local 20) and served as president of Local 303. He was nominated for State Representative in 1972, served on the Dyer Town Council, and served as a Democratic Committeeman for Schererville, IN.

Charles worked as Sales Engineer for Dearborn Chemical, then opened his own business as a sheet metal and roofing contractor and was President of the Sheet Metal Contractors Association, Roofers Contractors Association of Northwest Indiana, and Industrial Contractors and Builders Associations of Indiana. He served on Sheet Metal Apprentice Committee and Sheet Metal Natl. Joint Apprentice Training Committee.

Charles loved vacationing with family and friends, and enjoyed fishing, furniture restoration, and an ice cold beer was never far away.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Charles' honor to The Gary Sinese Foundation for Veterans.

