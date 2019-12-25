Charles Patrick Bishop Jr. (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss love hugs and prayers "
    - Ron Witkowski
  • "Amy, Our most sincere condolences on the loss of your..."
    - Pat & Edye Barber
  • "Words are useless...Im so sorry! I pray that memories of..."
    - Karrie Allen
  • "Sean and Reggie May God continue to bless you and your..."
    - Oscar Stotts
  • "Cookie our thoughts and prayers are with you , Sean and Amy..."
    - Robert Parker
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
101 West Burrell Dr
Crown Point, IL
Obituary
Charles Patrick Bishop, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Charles Patrick Bishop, Jr., age 74, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Charles is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cookie Bishop; children: Sean Michael (Reggie Stotts) Bishop and Amy (Mark) Scott; grandchildren: Bailey Scott and Liberty Scott; brother, John (Pam) Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents: Charles, Sr. and Anna Bishop.

Charles worked at Pepsi-Cola for 35 years. He was a former President of St. Mary's Mens Club and was on the Lake County Fair Board for many years. Charles was a life-long Notre Dame fan. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 West Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Jim Wozniak officiating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Masses may be requested at St. Matthias Catholic Church in honor of Charles.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Masses may be requested at St. Matthias Catholic Church in honor of Charles.


Published in The Times on Dec. 25, 2019
