Charles Patrick Bishop, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Charles Patrick Bishop, Jr., age 74, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Charles is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cookie Bishop; children: Sean Michael (Reggie Stotts) Bishop and Amy (Mark) Scott; grandchildren: Bailey Scott and Liberty Scott; brother, John (Pam) Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents: Charles, Sr. and Anna Bishop.

Charles worked at Pepsi-Cola for 35 years. He was a former President of St. Mary's Mens Club and was on the Lake County Fair Board for many years. Charles was a life-long Notre Dame fan. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Charles was the former President of St. Mary's Mens Club. He was on the Lake County Fair Board for many years. Charles was a life-long Notre Dame fan. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 West Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Jim Wozniak officiating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Masses may be requested at St. Matthias Catholic Church in honor of Charles.

View directions and/or sign Charles' guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.