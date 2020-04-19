Charles Peter Bakker

BRADENTON, FL - Charles Peter Bakker, Sr., 77, of Bradenton, passed away April 14, 2020.

Chuck was a man re-garded for his integrity, generosity, his faith and his family. He was born in Highland, IN and a graduate of Highland High School Class of 1960. He moved to Florida five years ago from Lowell, IN where he resided for 40 years. Chuck and his family owned and operated Bakker Produce, Inc., in Griffith, IN. He attended Suncrest Christian Church in St. John, IN. Chuck was an avid fisherman as well as enjoying all outdoor activities. He was a member of the Griffith Masonic Lodge #735 in Indiana and a member of the Orak Shrine in Michigan City, IN. He was also an Army National Guard Veteran.

Chuck was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jean Kish Bakker; brothers, Walter Bakker and Raymond Bakker; parents, Peter and Mary Bakker.

Chuck is survived by his brothers, Thomas (Adrienne) Bakker of St. John, IN and Richard (Susan) Bakker of Schererville, IN; sons, Charles, Jr. (Jackie) of Parrish, FL, Paul (Jules) of Sarasota, FL, and Doug (Lora) of Crown Point, IN; daughters, Debra (Sandy Woodworth) Wright of Chesterton, IN, Karin (Houston) Ross of Bradenton, FL and Barbra (Mike) Toth of Cedar Lake, IN; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Chuck and his beloved, Jean, will be laid to rest at the Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN where a service will be held at a future time. Memorial donations may be made to online at .

