Charles Ray Hanish

REYNOLDS, IN - Charles Ray Hanish, age 49, of Reynolds, IN, formerly long-time resident of Hebron, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home in Reynolds.

Charles is survived by his mother: Dorothy Hanish (nee Hoagland); siblings: Sharon Furst Prentice, Roxanne (Mike) Furst Collins, Ron (Jill) Furst, John (Rhonda) Hanish, Beth Ann (Mario) Valtierra, Minnie (Kevin) Trump, and Melinda (Mark) Opachan; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his father: John Hanish and sister: Jenny Hanish.

Charles was a graduate of Hebron High School. He was currently employed at Monticello Healthcare as a Licensed Practical Nurse; prior to that he worked at Porter Wound Clinic, St. Anthony Hospice and Life Care Center of Valparaiso.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 PM with Pastor Cory Wielert officiating.

