Charles S. "Chuck" Thomas SCHERERVILLE, IN - Charles S. (Chuck) Thomas, of Schererville, Indiana, passed away on April 22, 2020. He was a wonderful, loving, precious husband to Susan Thomas; father to Debra Thomas (Tom Stahl), Charles Thomas, Jr. (Susan McKee), Keith Thomas (deceased), and Scott Thomas (deceased); and grandfather to Danielle and Michael Thomas. He deeply loved and appreciated nature and believed the beauty of nature was a tremendous gift from God. As a faithful conservationist, whose efforts to care for the environment were unending, his passing away on Earth Day seemed fitting. Although his passing brings unimaginable sadness and leaves a tremendous void, it is comforting to know he will be in the "room God prepared for him," eternally surrounded by immense beauty: "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." (John 14:1-3) Due to current efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, only a graveside service was held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City, Indiana. Chuck was a kind, caring, fun, and loving man with a beautiful heart. Forever, he will be greatly missed. Individual efforts to protect the environment and preserve nature and wildlife would add to the wonderful legacy of Chuck Thomas.



