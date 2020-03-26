Charles Smith Taylor

LA PORTE, IN - Charles Smith Taylor, 77, formerly of Portage and Hobart, IN, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Fountainview Terrace, La Porte.

Charles was born on May 16, 1942 in Greenville, KY, to Herbert and Helen (Raley) Taylor.

Surviving are his children, Brian Taylor of Valparaiso and Donna (Jeff) Council of La Porte; four grandchildren, Jake (Jillian) Cooney of Michigan City, Kevin and Dan Council, both of La Porte, and Madison Taylor of Chesterton; one great-granddaughter; and one sister, Donna Kimmel of Indianapolis; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, H. D. Taylor; and sister, Peggy Bivin.

Charlie, as his friends knew him, enjoyed sports his entire life. His friends and family knew that he was an encyclopedia of sports information. He loved all of the Chicago sports teams, but his most beloved team was the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Growing up, Charlie excelled in baseball as a pitcher and in basketball as a forward for the Drakesboro High School teams in Drakesboro, KY. Upon high school graduation in 1960, Charlie attended college at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, KY. Later, he moved to Northwest Indiana and was hired by National Steel in Portage, where it was known as the Midwest Division. Charlie continued his love of sports by helping his son, Brian, with baseball when Brian played for Hobart Little League. Charlie eventually participated in various bowling and golf leagues in Lake and Porter counties. He was a Supervisor at Midwest Steel, now US Steel, retiring after 39 years.

Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014 or the VNA Hospice of Porter County, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.

Charlie's family wishes to express their great appreciation for the love and care that Charlie received from all the staff members at Miller's Health and Rehab, La Porte; Fountainview Terrace, La Porte; and VNA Hospice of Porter County. They would also like to thank all family and friends who prayed for Charlie and his family, especially Door Village United Methodist Church, La Porte.

