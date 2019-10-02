Charles Sorrick

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Charles Sorrick, age 70 of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Chuck is survived by his three children: Chad (Julie) Sorrick, Chase (Amy) Sorrick, Mia (Joel) Kary; eight grandchildren; two sisters: Sharon (Skip) Spear, Nancy (Don) Ross; his nieces and nephews; and his golf buddies. He is preceded in death by his parents Ted and Cathern Sorrick.

Chuck was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1967, where he was named Mr. Basketball. He studied architecture at the University of Colorado and spent his career self-employed in architectural design and construction management.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 P.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Steve Reuter officiating. Cremation will follow services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gabriel Home for the Elderly (372 Franciscan Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46385).

