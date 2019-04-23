Charles W. "Chuck" Gregory

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Charles W. "Chuck" Gregory

CROWN POINT, IN - Charles W. "Chuck" Gregory, age 77 of Crown Point, formerly of Burnham, IL, passed away on April 21, 2019. He was a machine operator at Container Corp. Chuck was a loving father, and grandfather.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Gregory; daughter Deborah Rogers (Mark) Snedden, son, Charles Gregory, Jr., grandchildren, Justin, Megan, Scott, Caity, Evan, Nathan, Chelsea, Jack, Derek ( Winnie); sisters, Rosie, and Kathy (Allen); brothers, Tom (Carol), and Bob (Nancy).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A funeral service will take place on Friday,April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS. Interment at Historic Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VNA Hospice of Valparaiso. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Apr. 23, 2019
