Charles W. "Chuck" Schwuchow

HOBART, IN - Charles W. "Chuck" Schwuchow, age 65, of Hobart, passed away November 12, 2019. Chuck was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1973. While attending high school he became an apprentice roofer and continued with that profession for 46 years. During his time of employment, he assumed many leadership roles, including 12 years on the Executive Board, 15 years as secretary and nine years as President and he was subsequently a J.A.C.T. Board Member. Chuck celebrated life as an avid fisherman, mushroom hunter, star gazer, bird watcher and outdoorsman.

He was preceded in death by his father-Charles L. Schwuchow; his grandparents; several aunts and uncles. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Sharon (nee Kowalczyk) Schwuchow; two children Timothy John (fiance Maia Call) Schwuchow of Cheverly, MD, Kelly Marie (Francisco) Garcia of Clarksburg, MD; mother Anna Nardone of Portage; loving G-Pa to Myles and Luka Garcia, who were the light of his life; brothers Michael (Kelly) Schwuchow of Mt. Juliet, TN, Paul (Stacey) Schwuchow of Crown Point; sisters Rose ("J") Nardone of Aurora, IL, Debbie (Charlie) McFarland of Port Charlotte, FL, Patti (Norm) Samuels of Portage; many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Chuck will be Friday, November 15, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating, beginning with prayers at 9:15 a.m. at Burns (Hobart). Services will conclude at the church. www.burnsfuneral.com