Charles William "Chuck" O'Boyle

VALPARAISO, IN - Charles William "Chuck" O'Boyle, age 72, of Valparaiso, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1947 in Gary, IN to James Charles and Thelma Harriet (McKeen) O'Boyle.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Catherine (Crull) O'Boyle; children, Kimberley (John) Denfeld of Chesterton, IN, Michael O'Boyle of Valparaiso, IN and Sherry O'Boyle of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren, John (Michelle) Jr., Timothy (Taylor) and Christina Denfeld; great grandchildren, Caleb, Ellie and Greyson Denfeld; sister, Pamela (Eddie) Massey and sister in law, Carolyn O'Boyle; brother in law, Thomas Crull; nieces, Sherry, Margaret, Reagan and Tara; nephews, Ryan, Travis and Erik; several great nieces, nephews, many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Colleen O'Boyle; and brother, James F. O'Boyle.

Charles enjoyed classical music. In his youth, he played violin and was 1st chair in his orchestra. Charles was a United States Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War with the 27th Engineer Battalion. He retired after 43 years from AMG Resources. Charles enjoyed motorcycles, car shows and photography.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.