Charles William Polito

Charles William Polito, age 75, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Charles was married to his beloved wife Ruth (Lamott) for 45 years. Charles was born on March 1, 1945, to August A. and Constance (Puntillo) Polito, Jr. He was the devoted father to Anthony of Crown Point and Timothy (partner Jessica Meraz) of Hammond. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Annette (David) Halfman of Schererville. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Ann (Polito) and Kenneth Hein. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was a disabled army veteran and a retired employee of Nipsco.

Charles loved his family, friends, fishing, and football - in that order. He spent many vacations fishing various lakes and would always talk Notre Dame football.

He was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church and an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. James the Less Church.

