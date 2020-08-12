1/1
CHARLES WILLIAM POLITO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles William Polito

Charles William Polito, age 75, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Charles was married to his beloved wife Ruth (Lamott) for 45 years. Charles was born on March 1, 1945, to August A. and Constance (Puntillo) Polito, Jr. He was the devoted father to Anthony of Crown Point and Timothy (partner Jessica Meraz) of Hammond. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Annette (David) Halfman of Schererville. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Ann (Polito) and Kenneth Hein. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was a disabled army veteran and a retired employee of Nipsco.

Charles loved his family, friends, fishing, and football - in that order. He spent many vacations fishing various lakes and would always talk Notre Dame football.

He was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church and an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. James the Less Church.

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved