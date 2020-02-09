Charles William Rigg

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles William Rigg.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles William Rigg

GARY, IN - Charles William Rigg, born in Gary, IN on January 8, 1929, peacefully passed away on February 1, 2020. He was survived by his wife, Marcia and his children: Michael (Mandy), John, Andrew, Danielle (Paul Gaynor) and Sean (Sara). He had eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He graduated from Horace Mann High School, Indiana University and the Indiana University School of Dentistry. He was an Eagle Scout, served as a Captain in the Air Force and established the Children's Dental Center. He was loved and highly respected by his family, staff and friends and will be missed by all. Just prior to his death he said, "I'll die a happy man".

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.
Published in The Times on Feb. 9, 2020
bullet World War II bullet Indiana University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.