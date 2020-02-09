Charles William Rigg

GARY, IN - Charles William Rigg, born in Gary, IN on January 8, 1929, peacefully passed away on February 1, 2020. He was survived by his wife, Marcia and his children: Michael (Mandy), John, Andrew, Danielle (Paul Gaynor) and Sean (Sara). He had eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He graduated from Horace Mann High School, Indiana University and the Indiana University School of Dentistry. He was an Eagle Scout, served as a Captain in the Air Force and established the Children's Dental Center. He was loved and highly respected by his family, staff and friends and will be missed by all. Just prior to his death he said, "I'll die a happy man".

