Charles William "Charly" Ryan, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on September 9, 2019. Born in Chicago, 1938, to Mae (Charvat) and George Ryan who preceded him in death, and was brother to George C. Ryan, who survives. In 1963, he married his loving wife, Denise (McGrogan) who survives. Also surviving are his children: Charly Ryan, Kelly (Ed) Gausselin, and Laura (Mike) Pocza; his eight grandchildren: Kelly, Ryan, Erin, Molly, Megan, Mike, Katie and Jack, who all adored their beloved "Papa" . He was a favorite uncle to fifteen nieces and nephews and a lifelong friend to many.

After growing up in Chicago's "Back of the Yards" neighborhood, Charly went on to serve as Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. After his time in the Marines, he served as a Police officer and detective for the Chicago Police Department. When he and his wife started a family, he left the department and became a dedicated Allstate Insurance agent for over thirty-five years. His ability to light up a room with his stories and jokes was unlike any other. He had a zest for life that anyone would envy and will never be forgotten. Those who knew him will remember his passion for Lake Michigan, reading, sunsets, great music, his family and friends, dancing like he was the only one in the room, and of course a good cocktail. He was a genuine, gentle and loving soul that will be terribly missed, but remembered with a smile by all who knew him.

Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1010 Moore Road, Long Beach, Indiana. Celebration of Life luncheon following at Michigan City Senior Center, 2 on the Lake, Michigan City. Enter thru Washington Park gates on Lake Shore Dr. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 Ohio, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611-3270 to support the development of new drugs to fight the disease, improve the quality of life for those with PF and ultimately a cure. https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org

