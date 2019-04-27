Charlie Banks

WHEATFIELD, IN - Charlie Banks 95 of Wheatfield passed away on April 25, 2019 at the VNA Hospice Center. Born on December 7, 1923 in Blacky, KY to the late Dewey(Rena Madden) Banks. Charlie was a United States Army Retiree. Charlie was a Member of the DeMotte American Legion Post 440, he loved fishing, working, and telling stories. Charlie was an Honor Flight Recipient, he also had audio file with his service detail story placed in the Library of Congress.

He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, siblings; Ernest, John Henry, Billy Ray, Arthur, Ester, Buddy, Marie Moore, Grover, survived by; children; Christopher(Kristy) Banks, Dennis(Penny) Banks, siblings; Frank Collins, Barbara Colllins, as well as six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

A visitation for Charlie will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM at the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME, 621 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte, IN 46310. A funeral service will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 at 10 AM in the FRZAIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL with Pastor Mark Warran officiating, burial will follow in the Hebron Cemetery with full military rites. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the . Charlie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

