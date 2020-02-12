Charlotte A. Ladowski (nee Malyszek)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Charlotte A. Ladowski (nee Malyszek), age 83, formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus "Ted". Loving mother of Pete (Cheryl) Ladowski, Christine (Tom Borders, fiancee) Habas, Caryn (Ken) Groen, Joseph "Jay" Ladowski and the late Daniel Ladowski. Devoted grandmother of Jonathan, Jessica, Peter, Lauren, Erica, Kenneth and Brooklynn. Dearest sister of Madeline Dunn, Paul (Arlene) Malyszek and Mark (Jody) Malyszek. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and many dear lifelong friends. Retired and longtime Administrative Assistant from St. Francis de Sales Church.

Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. prayers from ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th St.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church, 10701 S. Olcott Ave., St. John. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 219-365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com