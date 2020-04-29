Charlotte Ann Hagele

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Charlotte Ann Hagele, 76 of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Georgia, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born June 15, 1943 in Valparaiso, IN to Anthony and Effie (Johnson) Huber. Charlotte graduated from Valparaiso High School and Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo, IA. She made her career as a Correctional Officer with the State of Georgia, before owning and operating a Vending Business and a Mobile Home Park. Charlotte was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ, and enjoyed attending activities at the Senior Center, and traveling with her best friend, Mary. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. Charlotte will be remembered for her independent and feisty personality, and her generous heart.

She is survived by her sons: George (Sherryl) Hagele of Jacksonville, FL, Douglas (Sandra) Hagele of Marshalltown, IA; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, Daryl Huber; and lifelong friend, Mary Brackins. She was preceded in death by her parents, eight brothers, and three sisters.A private funeral service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the Mayo Clinic.