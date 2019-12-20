Charlotte Ann Hale

SEMINOLE, FL - Charlotte Ann Hale, 85, of Seminole, formerly Hebron, IN, passed away peacefully December 16, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Charlotte was born Febuary 28, 1934 in Wheatfield, IN.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Frank Hale Sr.; sisters Mary, Velma, and Midge; sons Frank Hale Jr. and Barry Hale, and granddaughter Krystal Riley.

She is survived by her children Yvonne Hale, Brenda (Mark) Battalio, Floyd Hale, Donna Stewart, Steve (Barb) Hale, and Trudy Hale, sister Wilma (Dave) Coffman, special sister-in-law Frances Hale, sixteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Services will be held in Seminole, FL. For more details please visit www.reesefuneral.com.