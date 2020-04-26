Charlotte Ann Jankowski

HAMMOND, IN -

Charlotte Ann Jankowski age 84, of Hammond, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years Stanley C. Jankowski, her mother Delores Sepanski, father Charles Petrovich, and brother Charles (Chuck) Petrovich. She is survived by her four children, Debra (Jim) Chorba of Flippin, AR, Joyce (Larry) Lewandoski of St. Joseph, MI, Jill (Dan) Skorich of Summerville, SC and Jeffrey Jankowski of Pittsboro, NC. She was grandmother to Jason Chorba, Nicole Skorich, Joseph Skorich, Angela (Harold) Schewe, Laura Lewandoski and Jacqueline Lewandoski. She was great grandmother to Brandon Chorba, Will Chorba, Emma Schewe, Olivia Schewe and Molly Schewe. She is also survived by her brother Robert Petrovich, of Munster, IN. Nieces and nephews Karen (Pete) Grompone, David (Tina) Petrovich, Andrea (Timothy) Dettmar, Michael (Allison) Petrovich, Robert (Adele) Petrovich, Mary (Douglas) Brown, and many great nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was a graduate of Hammond High. She was involved in local politics for over 50 years and was a Precinct Committeewoman for 25 years. She was a long-time member of the Hessville Central Democratic Women's Club and P.R.C.U. Charlotte was a Breast Cancer Survivor of 10 years. Charlotte's life was devoted to her family and all of her grandchildren which she loved so much. Our mom will forever be our hero. We love her so much and she will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to the Dementia/Alzheimer's Society. www.fagenmiller.com