CROWN POINT, IN - Charlotte Ann "Chatty, Cheech, Gog, Goggy" Natzke, age 83 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at home on March 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Chatty was an icon for the women in her family, always ready to lend an ear to her family members, and even more eager to give advice. The shear will of her was hallmark to all, a guiding light to all who were blessed to know Chatty.

Charlotte was a consistent presence in the Parish of St Mary's always willing to help. She went to join her loving husband and partner in crime, Richard (Dick, Pops) Elmer Natzke, continuing their 63-year-old love story.

She is survived by her four girls Kimberly (Dr. Jack) Ziegler, Karyn (Craig) Ford, Kristin (Brian) Bradley and Sam (Cute Uncle Bill) Dobrocky; her special "twinkles"; her grandchildren Alyson (Frank) Pukoszek, Jonathan Bradley, Jaron (Jenna) Bradley, Danny and Parker Dobrocky; newest "twinkles"; her great granddaughters Gracie Helen and Amelia Charlotte Pukoszek; siblings Tom (Carol Sue) Krygoske, Sally Van Aueken, Jeffrey (Nancy, deceased) VanVolkenburgh, Jay (deceased, Cindy) VanVolkenburgh, and Judy (George) Wirth; in-laws Glen (Lynn) Natzke, Cynthia (William, deceased) Erminger, Russell (Judy) Natzke, Sandra (Claude) Lohse, Ronald (Judi) Natzke, and David (deceased) Natzke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Chatty's family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Service will conclude at the Church.

Contributions may be made to VNA Hospice Care, IN 46383.