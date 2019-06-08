Charlotte Conjelko (nee Pribish)

HOBART, IN - Charlotte Conjelko (nee Pribish), age 75, of Hobart, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her home after a six year struggle with Alzheimer's.

Charlotte is survived by her husband of 56 years; the Very Rev. Protopresbter William Conjelko; sons: Timothy (Tammy) Conjelko and Kevin (Julie) Conjelko; grandchildren: Alexis, Nicholas and Gabriella; brother: Very Rev. Father John (Eleanor) Pribish; sister: Diana Romanchock (Gerald Stone); numerous loving nieces and nephews; lifelong friend: Susan Schaefer. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents: John and Ann Pribish.

Charlotte received her B.A. degree in Psychology from Rutgers University, and M.A. in Sociology from Valparaiso University. She was a past president of the American Association of University Women. Charlotte worked as Community Awareness Director for 18 years at The Caring Place in Valparaiso. She was active as a Sunday School supervisor during her husband's role as an Orthodox Priest.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service to be held at 5:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410.

Pennsylvania arrangements will include Visitation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM (EST) until time of Funeral Service at 11:00AM (EST) at Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 141 Hoffman Farm Road in Windber, PA. Interment to follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Charlotte's memory to your local church.

