Charlotte F. Long-Leclerc (nee BeVille)

LANSING, IL - Charlotte F. Long-Leclerc, age 100 of Lansing, IL passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Charlotte is survived by her loving children, Sharlene (late James) Everett and Stanley (Ann) Long. Cherished grandmother of four, great grandmother of seven and great great grandmother of one, loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was preceded in death by her two husbands Stanley P. Long and Romeo Leclerc, one sister, and one great-grandson.

Friends may visit the Charlotte's family on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a 11:00 AM Celebration of Life, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, with Pastor David Price and Father Dave Pavlik officiating. The family will then proceed to Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery, Dolton, IL to lay Charlotte to rest.

Charlotte worked and retired from Marshall Field's as a Personnel Manager. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her grandchildren. She was a past member of the Lansing Ladies Lions Club and a past member of St. Ann Parish. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com