Charlotte L. Doepping (1918 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Charlotte L. Doepping

VALPARAISO, IN - Charlotte L. Doepping, 101 of Valparaiso, formerly of Port Townsend, WA, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born April 28, 1918 in Crown Point to the late Charles and Minnie (Jurs) Doepping. Charlotte made her career as a nanny and housekeeper. She was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church and enjoyed gardening. Charlotte will be remembered for her quiet nature and her big heart. She was very family oriented and helped take care of several family members in their time of need. Charlotte will be dearly missed.

Charlotte is survived by her sister, Joann (John) Downing of Valparaiso; and many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Falls, and brother, Paul Doepping.

A private funeral service was held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Charlotte's name to Heritage Lutheran Church, Valparaiso.
Published in The Times on July 21, 2019
