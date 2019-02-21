Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte L. Holycross.

Charlotte L. Holycross

GRIFFITH, IN -

Charlotte L. Holycross, age 80 of Griffith passed away on Tuesday February 19, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jim; Children Bob (Cyndi) McClain, Mike (Barbara) Chandler, Veronica McClain, and Jeffrey (Kelley) Chandler; Grandchildren Jeremy (Farrah) McClain, Cherylynn (Tommy) Hernandez, Vincent (DeAnna) Chandler, Zachary (Savana) Chandler, Nicholas Chandler, Aaron (Ange) Zuidema, Jordan (Amber) Zuidema, Jozef (Mickhalia) Zawacki, Thomas, Dorey, Ethan, and Liam Chandler; 9 Great-Grandchildren, one furbaby Princess Ladybug the Cat; siblings Beverly (David) Kirk, Patti Toy, Linda (Keith) Sarri, Raymond (Sharon) Fleschner, Herbert Fleschner, Sandra Wright, Teresa Rollo-Moody, and Janet Maxwell, and by her numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., in Griffith with Jim Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Friday February 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Charlotte loved baking and she was best known for her homemade Cherry pies. She also loved her flowers, but most of all she loved her family.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.