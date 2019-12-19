Charlotte M. Clark (nee Walters)

HIGHLAND, IN - Charlotte M. Clark, age 89, of Highland, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Margaret Walters, beloved husband of 54 years, Warren A. Clark, and brother William Walters.

Charlotte is survived by son William (Kathy) Clark, daughters Sharry (Jerry) Plonczynski and Shelly (John) Bouwman, sister-in-law Eileen Walters and life-long friend Jeannie Shoemaker; grandchildren Kelly, Bill (Kristin), Dave (Molly) Clark, Erik (Briton), Dan (Robyn) Plonczynski, Marie Bajza, Kristen Bouwman, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and families, and many long-time friends. Charlotte's previous work included DeYoung's Fruit Stand, Goldblatt's Dept. Store, Burgers Supermarket, Ken-Ridge Drug Store, and Community Discount World. She participated in VFW Women's Auxiliary, Red Hats and more.

Services will be at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 3:00-8:00 p.m.