Charlotte Pest (nee O'Bradovich)

GARY, IN/MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Charlotte Pest (nee O'Bradovich), age 91, formerly of Gary, IN/Michigan City, IN passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage. She was born August 1, 1927 in Gary, IN. She was a Lew Wallace graduate, class of 1946. Charlotte married Teddy Pest on April 22, 1949 who passed away July 18, 1976. She had worked for 25 years for Johnson's Drugstore in Gary. She moved to Michigan City to enjoy her passion for boating at Washington Park Marina. She was a lifetime member of the Michigan City Yacht Club. Charlotte is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Daryl) Nunley of Gary, Charlene (Rudy) Skolak of Hobart, Joyce (Kraig) Kerley of Cypress, CA; grandchildren, Jeanne Balcerak (Matthew Newton), Julie (Chris) Smith, Jennifer Reiner, Rudy Skolak III, Stacy (Bill) Peterson, Sean Kerley (Heather Roysdon); great grandchildren, Madilyn and Mallory Smith, Patrick and Lauren Reiner, Cameron Pace, Madison Yates, James and Eleanor Peterson, Elizabeth and Oswald Kerley; cousin, Ann Widener; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Leota O'Bradovich; brothers, Paul (Louise), Arthur, Joe; companion of 29 years, Russell Johnson; sisters in law, Evelyn (Steve) Yaros, Lucy (Robert) Hughes, Alyce (Gene) Cornelison, Jeanette (Ray) Bartolomei, and brother in law, Walter (Peggy) Pest.

Services will be private.