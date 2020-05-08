Cherrye Jean (Williams) Rice
Cherrye Jean Rice (nee Williams) CROWN POINT, IN - Cherrye Jean Rice (nee Williams), age 89, of Crown Point, went to Heaven on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020. She is survived by her children: Joe (Cindy) Rice, and Sandy (Brian) Munday; her seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Cherrye is also survived by her sisters: Nyla Godwin, and Karen (Larry) Orr; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Herbert and Grace Williams; her husband, Alvin; and her son, Michael Rice. A private, family-only graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN. MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements. For further information, please contact the funeral home at (219) 322-2050. www.memorylanepark.com. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Alzheimer's Association: https://alz.org/.


Published in The Times on May 8, 2020.
