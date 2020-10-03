1/1
Cheryl A. (Berry) Maman
Cheryl A. Maman (nee Berry)

HAMMOND, IN - Cheryl A. Maman (nee Berry) age 60, of Hammond, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Cheryl is survived by her son, Gregory R. (Cassandra) Maman; daughter, Stephanie (Mark Eaton) Maman; dearest granddaughter, Eleanor; sister, Alicia (Marshall) Schnarr; father-in-law, Gregory Harry (late, Anne) Maman, Sr.; sister-in-law, Lynda (Chris) McElroy; and several nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Gregory H. Maman, Jr.; brother, Bruce (still living, Julie Gottsche) Berry; and parents, Raymond and Margaret Berry.

Cheryl was a 1979 graduate of Loogootee High School in Southern Indiana. She was a special needs student aide for the School City of Hammond and touched the lives of many, including one of her dearest student since Kindergarten, Faith Zurita. Cheryl loved to garden and was a member of the Precious Moments Collector's Club. She enjoyed going to family reunions and will be remembered for her love of everyone she met.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324, with Father Richard Orlinski officiating. Cheryl will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. Those attending visitation and church are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. SolanPruzinfuneralhome.com



Published in The Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home Hammond - Hammond
OCT
5
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Sending prayers for peace and comfort to the family.
Cheryl and Don Johnson
Family
October 2, 2020
My Prayers to the Family I met Cheryl 2 years ago when she came to Gavit. She was my Lunch buddy through the years. Cheryl fought the fight now rest Cheryl until we meet again my friend.
Leslie Campbell
Coworker
October 2, 2020
Such a beautiful selfless person!
joan Denny
Coworker
October 2, 2020
We were shocked to hear of this. Sending our thoughts and prayers.

Holly, Jeff, and Emma
Jeff Hand
Family
