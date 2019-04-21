Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Ann Opalka.

Cheryl Ann Opalka

GARY, IN - Cheryl Ann Opalko, a life-long resident of Gary, passed away at her home on April 17, 2019 at the age of 68.

Cheryl is survived by her devoted brothers: Albert and Lenny Opalko; her loving sister: Sue (late Ariel) Rivera; many beloved nieces and extended family; and, of course, her many dear pet companions.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Edna Opalko; and her brothers: Harold Jr. and Douglas Opalko.

Cheryl will always be remembered for her caring and helpful nature, and her love for traveling in the car – especially on rides to McDonald's with her four-legged friend, Stubbies. She will dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Unity Hospice and Cheryl's nurses and caretakers for all of the attention and support they have received.

Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00–7:00 PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. Funeral service Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For info, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.redinafuneral.com.