Cheryl Jane Benway (nee Allison)

VALPARAISO, IN - Cheryl Jane Benway (nee Allison) died at her home, surrounded by family, on December 20, 2019, at age 70, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Cheryl was born on October 31, 1949, in Washington, IN to parents Walter and Ruth (Osmon) Allison.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Michael P. Benway of Valparaiso; son, Brian Benway, MD of Sherman Oaks, CA; daughter, Allison (Kyle) Maloney, JD and granddaughter, Padgett Maloney, all of Oak Park, IL. She is also survived by her brother, Kent (Margaret) Allison of Washington, IN; nieces and nephews: Lucas (Jackie) Allison of Bloomington, IN, Kevin (Michelle) Allison of Indianapolis, IN, Laura Allison of Washington, IN; and sister, Julia Allison, who currently resides in Spain. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Larry Allison.

Cheryl was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School in Indiana before attending Indiana State University, where she graduated with a BS and a master's in elementary and middle school education in 1971. A lifelong educator, Cheryl taught at the elementary and middle school levels, during a career which spanned over 23 years in Indiana, including stints at MSD of Perry Township, Rensselaer Central School Corporation, Fort Wayne Community Schools, and Michigan City Area Schools; she finished her career with Valparaiso Community Schools, where she taught mathematics at Thomas Jefferson Middle School until her retirement in 2012. Throughout her career, Cheryl never lost sight of the importance of her position, serving as a champion for her students and a mentor to younger educators.

Cheryl was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who took great pride in the accomplishments of her children, and who especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter who shares Cheryl's middle name. She enjoyed traveling with friends, having just completed an extended visit to Southeast Asia, and looked forward to trips with her sorority sisters, celebrating friendships which truly lasted a lifetime. Of all the destinations, Cheryl looked forward most to the annual family vacation to the Maine coast, filled with walks along the Marginal Way and too much lobster. She was a skilled seamstress, who expertly crafted everything from custom Halloween costumes to clothes for her granddaughter's dolls, along with scores of teddy bears for patients at Riley Children's Hospital. She was also an accomplished cook, with skills that enabled her to create everything from comfort food to haute cuisine.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sheetal Kircher and Dr. Michael Mirochna for their exemplary care, and would especially like to thank the staff at Dunes Hospice for their compassion during Cheryl's final weeks.

A memorial visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).