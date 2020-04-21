Cheryl L. Lach

SANDUSKY, OH - Cheryl L. Lach, age 63, of Sandusky, OH and formerly Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Rebecca Mounts and parents John and Pauline Lach. She is survived by her fiance Craig Gribben of Sandusky, OH; daughter Ashley (Zach) Rose of Valparaiso, IN; granddaughters Cheyenne and Savannah Covaciu of Cedar Lake, IN; sisters Carol (Doug) Kokotovich of Griffith, IN and Cindy (Dave) Ruff of Zephryhills, FL; and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends. She will be greatly missed for her big heart and ability to make others laugh and smile.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later time. In memory of Cheryl, the family asks you to make a donation to the .