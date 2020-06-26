Cheryl Renae Gumulauski

WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA - Cheryl "Cheri" Renae Gumulauski formerly of Miller and later Michigan City, IN, age 56, passed away at Everett, WA on June 7, 2020 near her home on Whidbey Island. Cheri was born on December 18, 1963 on the Naval Base at Yokosuka, Japan during the Vietnam War. Cheri attended Miller Wirt High School and later graduated from Elston High School in Michigan City, IN.

At 23, Cheri decided she wanted to serve her Country and joined The United States Navy. Her father, Leon and grandfather, Roy Guy served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and World War II, respectfully. Cheri served on an aircraft carrier off the coast of Iraq during that war. Cheri trained for aircraft electronic repair in Memphis, TN. She was stationed at Moffett Field in San Francisco, CA, Tachikawa Airfield, Japan, the Philippines, Anchorage, AK, Whidbey Island, WA, Virginia Beach, VA and twice at the Great Lakes. Cheri served on two aircraft carriers that took her to many other countries. Cheri was very proud of her naval career and ultimately became a Chief Petty Officer and retired after 24 years.

She returned to her condo on Whidbey Island with her special dog, Jack and her kitties. She considered the Seattle area breathtaking and especially loved the mountain ski lodges and waterfalls, rivers and ocean.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her mother, Diane (Anthony) Johnson; father, Leon (Patricia) Gumulauski; sister, Melissa; brother, Scott; stepbrothers and stepsisters: Jon, Jason, Seth, Johnny, Kristen and Nyssa. She was especially close to her niece, Megan; aunt, Rosie; uncle, Jim; uncle Terry and aunt, Julie. She loved all of her nieces, nephews and cousins who cherish her memory.

Cheri was preceded in death by her sister, Michele; grandparents, Edith and Roy Guy and Leo and Mary Gumulauski.

She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery and a private family service is to be held.