Chester "Chet" A. Nordyke

HIGHLAND, IN -

Chester "Chet" A. Nordyke, age 67 of Highland, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.

Survived by two brothers: Alfred Wayne (Ethel) Nordyke and Donald (Carolyn) Nordyke; many nieces and nephews; and loving dog, Blossom. Preceded in death by Harold and June Nordyke; brother, Harold "Jack," Russell, and Richard Nordyke; aunt, Blossom (Wayne) Berdine.

Chet was an educator and administrator at many Catholic Schools. He was a consummate story teller and was very passionate about the Roman Catholic Church.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. with a wake service at 2:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 DIRECTLY from St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue., Munster with Rev. Michael Yadron officiating. There will be a one-half hour visitation prior to Funeral Mass. At rest Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Thomas More Catholic School.

