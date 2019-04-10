Chester S. Daniel

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Chester S. Daniel, age 99, late of Schererville, IN and formerly South Chicago passed away on April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Adeline (nee Zakrzewski). Loving father of Dennis (Karen) Daniel of Schererville, IN and Karen Rappa of Kennesaw, Ga. Dear son of the late Joseph and late Julia Daniel. Dearest brother of late Helen, late Stanley (late Marie), late Vincent (late Clara), late Walter (late Clara), late William (late Laurie) and late Larry (late Helen) Daniel. Brother-in-law of late Henry, late Ervin (late Helen) Zakrzewski, late Emily (late Ben) Giertych and late Richard (Isabel) Zakrzewski. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. U. S. Army Air Corp. Veteran. Retired employee of U. S. Steel Southworks.

Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U. S. 41/Wicker Ave.) St. John, IN 46373. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery