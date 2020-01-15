Chester William Conway

LOMBARD, IL - Chester William Conway, age 98, of Lombard, IL formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on January 9, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Dorothy Conway; his loving daughters: Cheryl, Nancy (John), and Patricia (Peter); six grandchildren: Anne (Greg), Adam (Vivian), Stephen Jr. (Jen), Patrick (Jenn), Corbin (Darci), and Dan (Hailey); and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

Chester was a Navy veteran during WWII (1942-1945) and a past commander of the American Legion Post 428. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society and volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 5310 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN with a Mass to follow with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Share Foundation (P.O. Box 400 Rolling Prairie, IN 46371-0400) in his loving memory. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-932-0260). Please visit www.burnskish.com.