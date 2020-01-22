Chris Alan Gaspar

FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Chris Alan Gaspar, age 49, formerly of Lansing, IL. Beloved son of Audrey and the late James Gaspar. Loving brother of the late James (Beth) Gaspar, and Karen (Christopher) Helton. Dearest uncle of Jason (Jennifer) Gaspar, Nicholas (Rebekah) Gaspar, Jaymee (Michael) Brutout, Andrew (Jessica), Hopkins, AnneMarie Hopkins, and Mitchell Helton. Cherished great uncle of five.

Chris attended LARC in Lansing, IL.

Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. ) St. John, IN. 46373. Please omit Flowers, www.elmwoodchapel.com (219) 365-3474.