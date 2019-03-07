Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris F. Kanolis.

Chris F. Kanolis

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Chris F. Kanolis, age 82, of Schererville, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Chris is survived by his wife of 51 years: Joanne; two sons: Frank (Kathy) and Louis (Timothy Pierce). Chris was preceded in death by his parents: Theofanis "Frank" and Effy Kanolis. Chris was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and served on the board for many years. He taught Social Studies for 16 years at Lake Ridge High School. Chris then taught Business and Economics at Ivy Tech for over 25 years and retired in 2013. After retirement Chris volunteered at the Cathedral's Food Pantry.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:45 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

